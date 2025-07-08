Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Texas Pacific Land worth $196,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,460.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,033.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.63. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

