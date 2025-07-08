Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.76 Million Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $171,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

