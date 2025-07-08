Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,501.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,474.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,144.63. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,579.78 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.