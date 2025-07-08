Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $162,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2%

CHD stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

