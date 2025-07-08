Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.48 ($0.17), with a volume of 41330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.17).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.66. The firm has a market cap of £12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

