Bank Hapoalim BM Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

XLG stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

