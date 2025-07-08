Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 51,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,389.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 403,757 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7%

WBA stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.