Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.47), with a volume of 179605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.37).

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of £116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 580.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 504.69.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

