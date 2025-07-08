Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Shares of BIDU opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

