Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Boosted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.68.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

