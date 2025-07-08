Aurelius Family Office LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aurelius Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 20.8%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

