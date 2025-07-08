Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,219,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

