AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £110 ($149.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at £101.80 ($138.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is £108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,573.51 ($130.30) and a one year high of £133.88 ($182.22). The firm has a market cap of £195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

