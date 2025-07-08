Astar (ASTR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $177.26 million and $5.64 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,388.51 or 0.99573985 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,991.95 or 0.99209679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Astar’s total supply is 8,471,410,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,131,256,487 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Astar is https://reddit.com/r/astarnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.