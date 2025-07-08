AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 315,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,265.36. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

