Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.50. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $143,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Assurant by 20,818.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,290,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

