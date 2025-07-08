Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $8.78. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,608 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.