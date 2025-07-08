Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $8.78. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,608 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.1%
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
