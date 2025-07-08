Argentarii LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Argentarii LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $478.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

