Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.