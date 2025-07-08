ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 912,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

