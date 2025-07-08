Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 21,200 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $386,264.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,227,435.50. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $218,236.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,490. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $726,570. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

