Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,584,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Antero Resources worth $164,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 849,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

