Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 146.2% increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ANP opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 241 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.55 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

