Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,161 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

