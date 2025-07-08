Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $358.08

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th.

CMI stock opened at $327.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

