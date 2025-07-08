Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 152,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $442,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

