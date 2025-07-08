American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.00. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

