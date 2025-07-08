Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Holdings Reduced by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.36. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AS. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

