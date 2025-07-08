Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.