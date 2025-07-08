Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,843 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,991,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,159 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPD opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.66.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

