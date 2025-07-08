Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,698,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

