Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $418.07 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average of $359.30.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.