Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,525,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

