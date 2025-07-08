Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:SPG opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.