All Stars Investment Ltd Buys 54,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

All Stars Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 3.4% of All Stars Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. All Stars Investment Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 9,469.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $812,246,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $499,972,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in PDD by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

