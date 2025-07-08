Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

