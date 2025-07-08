AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) versus Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Head-To-Head Contrast

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of AIFU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIFU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIFU and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIFU N/A N/A N/A Hippo -13.21% -29.27% -6.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIFU $247.81 million 0.07 $62.33 million $0.73 8.16 Hippo $372.10 million 1.87 -$40.50 million ($2.18) -12.69

This table compares AIFU and Hippo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIFU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIFU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIFU and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIFU 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hippo 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hippo has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than AIFU.

Risk and Volatility

AIFU has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo beats AIFU on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

