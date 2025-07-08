AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.22.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.32 and a beta of 0.96.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

