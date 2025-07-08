Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,370,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,104,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 22.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £546,899.48, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.