Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Position Lowered by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $300.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.80.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

