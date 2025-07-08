Abound Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ABBV opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

