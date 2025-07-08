Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 627,317 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

