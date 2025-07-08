8,123 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 7.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,343 shares of company stock worth $1,023,531. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

