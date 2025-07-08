555 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $509.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

