49 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,088 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,074,000 after buying an additional 692,852 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,698,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 271,167 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

