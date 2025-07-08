49 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

