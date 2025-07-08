49 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

