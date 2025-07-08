49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,265 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

