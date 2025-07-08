49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,265 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- On Holding: The Athleisure Stock Analysts Say Could Jump 40%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive EPS Growth in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.