49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

