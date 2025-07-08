4,700 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

